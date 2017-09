COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the people who robbed a southern Colorado Springs home at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened just before 2 a.m. at a home on Fenton Road, which is in the area of Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive. Several people held the residents at gunpoint while stealing valuables, according to police.

One of the victims was able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call police. As officers were arriving, they passed the suspects’ car, which was leaving. They tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. Officers eventually ended the chase.

Police later found the car unoccupied. They used K9s to search for the suspects, but could not find them.

Police said none of the victims were injured in the robbery.