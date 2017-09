COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local moving truck company is hoping to fill their 18-wheelers with donation items for Harvey victims.

A-1 Freeman Moving Group, which also has locations in Houston, Austin and San Antonio, will be sending several trucks to Houston by the end of this week.

If you’d like to donate water, pet supplies, clothes, toys, or even larger items like furniture, you are welcome to drop them off at 2545 Carmel Drive in Colorado Springs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted through this Thursday, September 7 unless otherwise noted.

The trucks will leave first thing Saturday morning.

If you are unable to drop off your donations, A-1 Freeman can come to you and pick them up. For more information, call 719-309-2510.