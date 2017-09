COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In coordination with a nationwide movement to defend DACA, DACA recipients and their allies will hold a peaceful rally Tuesday in Acacia Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to call on elected officials to defend DACA and support immigrants across Colorado.

A march downtown to Senator Cory Gardner’s office will follow.

Participants will hear from DACA recipients and their allies.

In a statement, organizers say the event will be a “non-violent, law-abiding rally with a peaceful and energetic atmosphere.”

DACA recipients are invited to wear their cap and gown to symbolize their ambitions and aspirations, while all other participants are asked to wear white.