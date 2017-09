It has been 13 years since Lego suffered an annual revenue decline, but this time around, the toymaker is making some big cuts.

The job cuts, which account for roughly 8 percent of the Lego workforce, were announced Tuesday along with a slump in profit and sales for the first six months of 2017.

The company says it all comes from “intense pressure” from the evolution of video games and electronic toys in the early 2000s.

“We have added complexity into the organization which now in turn makes it harder for us to grow further,” Lego chairman Jorgen Vig Knudstorp said in a statement. “As a result, we have now pressed the reset button.”

The company said a majority of the 1,400 positions will be gone before the end of the year.

