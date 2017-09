COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A delay has been announced in the second trial of former El Paso County sheriff Terry Maketa.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Larry Schwartz approved a defense request to postpone Maketa’s October 3 retrial until January 23 of next year.

The attorney cited several reasons, including a need for more time to prepare for trial due to scheduling and witness issues.

The judge also agreed to postpone former undersheriff Paula Presley’s October trial until February of next year.

Former sheriff’s commander Juan San Agustin did not ask for a continuance and remains on track for a November 7 trial.

In July, a jury acquitted Maketa on three counts and were deadlocked on four others. Prosecutors announced days later they would re-try him on the remaining charges of extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, and two counts of official misconduct.