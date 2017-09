COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Giberson Elementary School counselor has been named the 2017 Elementary School Counselor of the Year by the Colorado School Counselor Association (CSCA).

Gemile Fleming was surprised with the award at a school ceremony last Friday. Former CSCA President Cory Notestine presented her with the prestigious award.

Fleming has worked with Harrison School District 2 students since the beginning of the 2011-2012 school year. She started as a counselor at Wildflower Elementary and has been with Giberson Elementary since the beginning of the 2014-2015 school year.

Fleming creates school groups and committees that help empower students and create a positive school environment, such as the Super Hero Committee and Attendance Team. She also wrote the counselor curriculum for District 2.

Fleming will now be considered for the School Counselor of the Year Award from the American School Counselor Association.