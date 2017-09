COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are investigating after one person was shot and killed in a home southeast of Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Shining Star Drive, which is in the neighborhood southeast of the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Drennan Road.

Deputies said everyone involved in the shooting is accounted for, and there is no danger to the public.

No other information about the investigation was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.