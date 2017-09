COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A community open house will be held to review the final plans for the Pikes Peak Avenue Reconstruction project.

The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Gymnasium located at 828 E. Pikes Peak Avenue.

Project team members will be available to review construction details and answer questions. The community is invited to stop by to view displays and provide feedback. There will be no formal presentation.

Construction is expected to begin mid-September and will conclude summer 2019.

The project will reconstruct Pikes Peak Avenue’s deteriorating pavement, concrete curb, pedestrian ramps and utilities between the Shooks Run Trail and Printers Parkway. Pikes Peak Avenue will remain open with one lane traveling in each direction. Drivers should expect delays. There will be access to area businesses.

For more information, call the project hotline at 719-593-9239 or email PikesPeakAvenue@gmail.com.

You can also get more information and see traffic impacts on the project website.