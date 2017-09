MERIDIAN, Miss. — A teen who says he just “got bored” decided to unleash his creative side and turn his little brother into the creepy clown from Stephen King’s “It.”

If there’s anything worse than a creepy adult clown, behold a creepy child clown.

I got bored and did a photo shoot of my 3 year old brother,Louie,as pennywise the dancing clown, from it. #ITMovie #pennywise #YoullFloatToo pic.twitter.com/uVds0be42P — Eagan tilghman (@eag2n) August 25, 2017

Eagan Tilghman, 17, dressed up his brother Louie, 3, and posted the photos on Instagram and Twitter.

His boredom led to quite the support from ‘It’ fans all over, most of whom called the photoshoot “terrifying” yet “adorable.”

do you know if @StephenKing has seen these yet? I'm obsessed! — Hilary (@HilaryHopkins81) August 31, 2017

These photos (makeup and placement) are awesome. Then I saw the water photo, BOOM! — Monica H (@hemo1466) September 5, 2017

You did an amazing job. He's freaking scary looking. — Yvette Fish (@YvetteFish1) August 28, 2017

Eagan then took to Facebook to explain more on why he decided to take the photos.

The remake of Stephen King’s “It” premieres this Friday, September 8.