COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — That Labor Day barbecue got a little extra smoky Monday because of haze that drifted into Colorado Springs.

While there’s no major fires in Colorado, those burning in the northwestern part of the U.S. are to blame.

While Monday night brought in some relief to the hazy conditions, the smoke will continue to dissipate into Tuesday morning.

“We’ve got the northwesterly push here and that has to do with this pattern that we’re under right now, very slow-moving,” said FOX21 Meteorologist Jeff Womack.

However, by Tuesday a cold front moves in and clears up the smoke.

“We’re going to have some pretty strong winds both at the surface and a little bit stronger at the mid-levels, that’ll thin out some of that nasty haze,” said Womack.

While conditions will clear for Tuesday, we’re not completely out of the woods just yet.

“It could build back in by the end of the week, because we’re going to get into the same hot, stagnant weather pattern,” said Womack.

Right now Colorado fire crews are currently battling two fires — the Big Red Fire burning west of Fort Collins near the Wyoming border and the Secret Canyon Fire burning just northwest of Durango.

