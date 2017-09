CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The identities of two brothers who drowned in a pond at the Music Meadow’s Ranch Sunday night have been released by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 28-year-old Benjamin Rusher died while trying to save his 20-year-old brother Weldon Rusher during a gathering with friends at a two-acre family pond located at the base of Music Pass in rural Custer County.

According to authorities, a few people were swimming in the pond when Weldon decided to swim away from the others and suddenly began to struggle. At this point, Benjamin went in to try and help him but he too began calling out for help.

Other people also rushed in to help but could not reach either brother.

Witnesses say they saw Benjamin diving below the surface in search of his brother and they thought he eventually swam back to shore since he did not come back to the surface.

People called 911 when neither one of them were found.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team in addition to the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Heavy Rescue Dive Team searched the area for hours and discovered the bodies of both Benjamin and Weldon Monday afternoon.

#CSFD divers assist Custer County Sheriff for body recovery via sonar tech | Springs 👩🏼‍🚒 are some of the most accomplished divers in CO pic.twitter.com/ZwqgVkh7Nb — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 4, 2017

An autopsy will be conducted on both men at the El Paso County coroner’s office this week, but right now authorities do not suspect foul play.

“It is believed the cold water, heavy weed foliage, and dark environment caused fatigue and panic in the younger Rusher man. Then in a selfless attempt to rescue his brother, Ben Rusher exhausted himself attempting to pull Weldon from the depths of the pond,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathy to the Rusher family. They have lost more than many will ever have and both Ben and Weldon will be missed by our entire community. May each of us find peace at this most difficult time while we mourn the loss of two of our county’s sons,” the Sheriff’s Office said.