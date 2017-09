PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are warning citizens of a man impersonating an officer after a woman reported an incident that happened last Thursday.

Police say the 34-year-old woman reported she had been pulled over by a black car with flashing red and blue lights but with no sirens in the 2000 block of Mesa Avenue near the fairgrounds.

The woman told police a person she believed was an officer asked for her registration and insurance, then ordered her out of the car. The woman said at one point the man shoved her head onto the hood of her car before telling her to get back inside her car and leave.

The suspect was described as around 5’10” tall with blonde hair pushed to the side. He was wearing dark clothing with a badge. He had no nameplate on his shirt and no patches.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you are urged to submit a tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867.