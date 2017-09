COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he broke into two apartments in northern Colorado Springs overnight, according to police.

Police said the burglaries happened around 3 a.m. in an apartment complex on Woodland Hills Drive, which is just southeast of the intersection of Woodmen Road and Union Boulevard.

Police said no one was injured in either burglary.

The suspect, 29-year-old Bryce Holtorf, was arrested on burglary charges.