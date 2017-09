COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You may have noticed a haze sitting over much of the Front Range on Monday.

Not to worry though, there are no active fires burning in Colorado at this time.

All that haze is from several wildfires in the western part of the U.S.

Fires are currently burning in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. More than 500,000 acres have burned in Montana.

The Colorado Department of Public Health has issued an air quality advisory for communities along the Front Range and eastern Plains.

The haze is expected to decrease late Monday as a cold front will bring temperatures down into the upper 60s on Tuesday.

