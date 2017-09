DENVER, Colo. — Colorado has given 42 school districts and charter schools a combined $9.2 million to hire people and create programs to keep marijuana out of the hands of students.

The money is going to schools located near legal pot shops and is funded by proceeds from marijuana sales, according to The Denver Post.

Nurses, social workers, and counselors will be hired with the grant money to discourage underage marijuana use.

A state advisory committee found more than 5 percent of high school students in Colorado use marijuana daily. That’s about the same rate as in 2005.

Read the full story at The Denver Post.