PARKER, Colo. — Officials are working to find the owner of a horse who was “taken into custody” by authorities after being on the run Monday.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted the horse was on the loose just after 11:30 a.m. in the area of Peoria Street north of Lincoln Avenue.

Officials said the community was “very helpful” in assisting them to get the horse to safety. In the video, the horse could be seen trotting across the road as nearby cars waited for it to cross.

Very helpful community members assisting SMFR and @dcsheriff in getting this very scared horse to safety. pic.twitter.com/ymYywmVHzE — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 4, 2017

Although officials say they didn’t know where the horse came from or who it belonged it to, they were able to secure the horse in an area so it wouldn’t get on E470.

Horse Update – Unknown where the horse came from or who owns it. Secured with fence and rope on the SE corner of E470 & Peoria now. pic.twitter.com/e98TZOtcyI — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 4, 2017

Officials say they event “brought her food and water, trying to keep the bugs off her too.”

Nearly two hours later, officials were able to get a hold of the horse and move her to a safer location.

They are working to find out who the owner is, but assured the public the horse was safe with food and water.

“Harmony Horse Rescue will be taking care of her and will attempt to find the owner,” officials tweeted.

Update Horse is now very safe with food & water. Harmony Horse Rescue will be taking care of her and will attempt to find owner. @dcsheriff pic.twitter.com/LVkiCXgH6H — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 4, 2017

Update – Horse moved to safer location for now. Still working to find a responsible person. Thanks to everyone for lending a helping hand! pic.twitter.com/fRxiz8sTIH — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 4, 2017