COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A taphouse and restaurant in Colorado Springs is working to part ways with its franchise owner, Growler USA.

It’s now called 719 Gastropub, with the current owners just wanting to go independent.

The owners have many future plans, including opening more locations in Colorado Springs, brewing their own beer, and bringing in local spirits.

“We’ve created an identity and we get to remain true to that, so we don’t have to take on someone’s identity that doesn’t fit for Colorado Springs,” said chef Ruthie Poole.

719 Gastropub is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. They also feature unique events like pint night and meet the brewer.