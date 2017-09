FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash that happened Saturday night just before 9 p.m. in Fountain.

Officers were dispatched to S. Highway 85 and Carson Boulevard after a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Fountain Police Sergeant D. Scott Gilbertsen.

Fountain police did not release information about the severity of injuries or the condition of either driver.

Investigators on scene do not suspect drugs or alcohol as factors at this time.

Northbound lanes of the highway were closed for a period of time during the investigation.