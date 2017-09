A new law in Texas says anyone can now walk down the street carrying a sword or even a machete.

House Bill 1935 was recently signed into law and went into effect September 1.

The law permits Texans to carry blades longer than 5.5 inches — including Bowie knives, daggers, dirks, throwing knives, stilettos, poniards, swords, machetes and spears — in most but not all places.

It is illegal to take blades longer than 5.5 inches to schools and universities, polling places, secure areas of airports, racetracks, correctional facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, mental hospitals, churches, synagogues and sporting events (high school, collegiate or professional).

Representative John Frullo wrote the bill, saying its main purpose is to simplify the laws pertaining to knives and to limit their restrictions.

