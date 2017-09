EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help identifying a suspect in connection with a criminal trespass auto/identity theft case.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect broke into a car at Fox Run Regional Park on Saturday just after 2 p.m. and stole a purse along with several credit cards and ID’s.

Then around 2:40 p.m. the suspect used a credit card at Europtics at the Shops at Briargate located at 1685 Briargate Parkway. The suspect purchased a pair of Oakley sunglasses and was last seen headed toward other shops in the area.

The suspect is described as a man around 20 to 30-years-old, 5’11”, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, white shirt, green camouflage pants and black shoes.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact Deputy Aaron Houston at AaronHouston@elpasoco.com or by calling the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555.