COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a felony warrant suspect after he barricaded himself inside an apartment with two children inside on Saturday.

Police say the suspect, identified as Justin Hurst, was inside an apartment in the area of 1300 Michelle Court, off S. Murray and E. Fountain Boulevards.

Authorities contained the area after Hurst refused to leave the apartment. Police say they negotiated with Hurst over the phone after learning there were two children in the apartment.

Police negotiated with Hurst for over an hour before he agreed to get out.

He was taken into custody and transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

The children have been reunited with their mother.