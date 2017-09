BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Swedish home-furnishings retailer IKEA is taking the next steps to making its second store in Colorado a reality.

It all depends on how quickly the City of Broomfield approves the plans, but construction on the 400,000-square-foot store could begin as soon as spring 2018, according to the company.

IKEA first made the announcement last year that it would open a store in Broomfield.

The store, which would be located in the area of Interstate 25 and Colorado 7, would be built on 36 acres of 123-acre parcel.

IKEA expects to create 500 jobs during construction and to employ around 300 people when the store opens, which right now is projected for summer 2019.

IKEA’s first Colorado store in Centennial opened in 2011.