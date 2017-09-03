Peyton Manning joins Dierks Bentley on stage at Denver concert

DENVER, Colo. — Peyton Manning surprised the crowd at Dierks Bentley’s concert in Denver Saturday night by joining in on a popular hit.

Manning didn’t just make an appearance. He showed off his vocal skills by singing “Drunk on a Plane” at Bentley’s concert at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater.

first officer tony got sick. want to thank a fan named peyton manning for stepping in to assist captain holden mi(… https://t.co/2O3fs20PCR pic.twitter.com/iLoVRvTVnp — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) September 3, 2017

Fans were pretty shocked with excitement to see Manning on stage:

What a great ending to the Dierks Bentley show tonight! Peyton Manning came out to sing Drunk on a Plane! So much fun! pic.twitter.com/tZmjBUTix4 — Joe Dahlke (@TheJoeDahlke) September 3, 2017

Y'all…Peyton Manning came out on stage with Dierks Bentley at the concert in Denver last night #lifemade — Falcon Briggs (@falconbriggs) September 3, 2017

Can't hate an ending to Dierks Bentley by bringing Peyton Manning to sing drunk on a plane!!! pic.twitter.com/VE0rJ4zh4v — Corben Schueler (@schuelerc26) September 3, 2017

DIERKS BENTLEY JUST BROUGHT OUT PEYTON MANNING AND HAD HIM SING DRUNK ON A PLANE. THAT JUST HAPPENED. OH MY GOD. — mackenzie (@mackenziea37) September 3, 2017

After Saturday’s show, Bentley took to Instagram to say a special thank you to Denver. He wrote in part “thank you denver. there is a reason why we ended the tour here. from the grizzly rose… opening for george strait at pepsi, to sacred red rocks to fiddler’s green.. this town and these western country fans have had our backs from day one.”

one last time… thank you denver. there is a reason why we ended the tour here. from the grizzly rose, to the fi… https://t.co/mmCtieL4Bb pic.twitter.com/mCclajP2BJ — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) September 3, 2017

Manning and Bentley are no strangers to each other. In August, Bentley posted a photo from a fishing trip with Manning to Instagram. He captioned the photo, “should i inform peyton manning of the mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind? or let him enjoy his moment.”

should i inform peyton manning of the mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind? or let him enjoy his m… https://t.co/h0Py6mgqz9 pic.twitter.com/aw8GTHfoYQ — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) August 3, 2017