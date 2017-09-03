Peyton Manning joins Dierks Bentley on stage at Denver concert

By Published: Updated:

DENVER, Colo. — Peyton Manning surprised the crowd at Dierks Bentley’s concert in Denver Saturday night by joining in on a popular hit.

Manning didn’t just make an appearance. He showed off his vocal skills by singing “Drunk on a Plane” at Bentley’s concert at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater.

Fans were pretty shocked with excitement to see Manning on stage:

After Saturday’s show, Bentley took to Instagram to say a special thank you to Denver. He wrote in part “thank you denver. there is a reason why we ended the tour here. from the grizzly rose… opening for george strait at pepsi, to sacred red rocks to fiddler’s green.. this town and these western country fans have had our backs from day one.”

Manning and Bentley are no strangers to each other. In August, Bentley posted a photo from a fishing trip with Manning to Instagram. He captioned the photo, “should i inform peyton manning of the mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind? or let him enjoy his moment.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s