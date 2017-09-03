New local volunteer group BarkaBull makes it their mission to rescue, re-home dogs

By Published:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Finding dogs forever homes is the mission of a new local volunteer group in Colorado Springs.

BarkaBull, started this year by Meredith Trout, works with local rescues and re-homing dogs in need, including pets from high-kill shelters in California, Kansas and New Mexico, as well as those surrendered by their owners.

All pets taken in by BarkaBull are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccines.

On Saturday, September 2, the group held an adoption event outside the Burrowing Owl on the southwest side of town.

If you missed it, the adoption event is held there very Saturday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Learn more about BarkaBull on their Facebook page or on their website.

