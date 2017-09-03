Manitou Police investigating a knife assault

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs Police were investigating an assault involving a knife that happened Friday morning.

A report came in around 7:10 a.m. in a neighborhood along Waltham Avenue in Manitou Springs.

Manitou Police Sergeant Justin Pikul said their investigation showed that the two suspects traveled to the area specifically to confront the victim.

Then during the confrontation, one man pulled out a knife and cut the victims head.

The victim was treated and released at a local hospital, Sgt. Pikul said.

Following this incident, two 29-year-old men were taken into custody.

Sgt. Pikul names Thomas Walter and Micah Dettling as the suspects.

Anyone who is a witness to the incident or has information is asked to call the El Paso County Dispatch Center at (719) 390-5555; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.