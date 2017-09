COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a convicted felon after he was found in possession of homemade explosives Sunday morning.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. in the area of 900 Chapman Drive off S. Murray Boulevard.

Police were investigating a possible stolen motorcycle in the area when they contacted the suspect, 35-year-old John Bough. Police say they learned Bough was a convicted felon and was in possession of several firearms.

During their investigation, police found what they believed to possibly be explosives.

The Regional Explosives Unit responded to the scene and it was determined Bough was in possession of homemade explosive devices.

The investigation is ongoing.