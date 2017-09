COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured after being hit by a train Saturday night in Colorado Springs.

It happened around 10:34 p.m. at South Royer and E. Las Vegas Streets.

Police say the conductor of the westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train saw the man lying on the tracks and tried to stop. The train, which police say was hauling around 50 loaded coal cars, was unable to stop.

Authorities say the man suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he is currently listed in serious but stable condition.