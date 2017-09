COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There are 9 fires burning up and down the state of California right now, and the Global Supertanker, from right here in Colorado Springs, was called to help.

Previously they’ve fought fires in places like Chile and Israel, but for the first time, they’re helping out here in the U.S., thanks to a new federal certification.

“We go, pretty much, where they have requested our services, and have an airport large enough to accommodate us,” Bill Moody, VP of Global Supertanker Services, said.

Moody said the cause of the fires is, “high temperatures, low relative humidity, so it just makes them extremely flammable.”

Crews are able to dump over 19,000 gallons of water, fire retardant, or suppressant onto fires.

“It can be effective on fires anywhere from grass fires, to brush fires, to very tall timber,” Moody said.

Moody said the Supertanker is more effective than other options.

“Once we get altitude, we can be about 600 mph,” he said, “so we can cover a lot of are and a lot of distance in a very very short period of time.”

Global Supertanker Service’s main goal is to assist local firefighters.

“We are just supporting the firefighters on the ground, so they can get in and fight the fire more safely and closer to the fire perimeter,” Moody said.

California Governor, Jerry Brown, issued a state of emergency on Friday in Butte County, due to the Ponderosa fire. Then again today, for Los Angeles County because of the ongoing fire near Burbank in La Tuna. The La Tuna fire has burned more than 6,000 acres since Friday, and is only 10% contained right now.