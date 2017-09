MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s an annual celebration of fine arts, crafts and the folks creating them that’s been happening now for nearly half a century.

Over 100 artists from all over the region gathered at Manitou Springs Memorial Park for the Commonwheel Artists 43rd annual Labor Day Arts Festival.

The event featured pottery, jewelry, clothing and food vendors.

The artists of each booth are present so you can ask questions about their unique pieces.

“That’s the reason that people come here because they know they can find quality art for reasonable prices, handmade by people that come from everywhere. They’re not going to see something that they could find at a store anywhere,” said Julia Wright, festival coordinator.

The free festival continues Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more about the festival here.