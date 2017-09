AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — A recall has been issued for Dr. Brown’s Natural bottle and dish soaps because they could contain harmful bacteria that could pose a risk to those with impaired immune systems, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall involves Dr. Brown’s Natural bottle and dish soap sold separately and with Dr. Brown’s bottle brush as a bottle cleaning kit. The soaps were sold in two sizes — a clear plastic 16-ounce bottle with a pump and a 4-ounce clear squeeze bottle.

Dr. Brown’s Natural bottle and dish soap recall View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

The recalled products were sold between September 2016 to June 2017 at 4 Our Little Ones, Babies R’ Us, Bebeang, Buy Buy Baby, Drugland Pharmacy, Family First Pharmacy, Global Nutrition Trading, Macro and Turquoise stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the bottle and dish soap and contact the company to receive a replacement bottle.

Those who have washed bottles with the recalled soap are also encouraged to boil or sanitize the bottles.

So far no injuries have been reported.

For more information on this recall, click here.