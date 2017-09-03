CSFD issues safety tips for Labor Day weekend grilling

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has issued some tips on how to be safe while grilling this holiday weekend.

Tips include:

Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.

be used outdoors. Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

Never leave your grill unattended.

If something catches fire, get away from the area and call 911 right away!

