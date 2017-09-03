CSFD issues safety tips for Labor Day weekend grilling By Carly Moore Published: September 3, 2017, 10:33 am Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has issued some tips on how to be safe while grilling this holiday weekend. Tips include: Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors. Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area. Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill. Never leave your grill unattended. If something catches fire, get away from the area and call 911 right away! For more tips from the fire department, click here. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Posts Weekend Scene: 8/19 Ritz Grill downtown closing after more than 30 years in business 911 Authority: Sign up for emergency notifications, stay informed about police activity Special deals to celebrate the 3 ‘food holidays’ this weekend Advertisement