CSFD issues safety tips for Labor Day weekend grilling

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has issued some tips on how to be safe while grilling this holiday weekend.

Tips include:

  • Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.
  • Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.
  • Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
  • Never leave your grill unattended.

If something catches fire, get away from the area and call 911 right away!

