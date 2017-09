SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled last week that a couple must have their dogs surgically “debarked” after causing their neighbors years of disruption.

Neighbors Debra and Dale Krein say they decided to file the lawsuit as a last resort after enduring more than a decade of nuisance barking by six or more Tibetan and Pyrenean Mastiffs. According The Oregonian, Kreins said the barking begins as early as 5 a.m. and has caused the family and their guests discomfort for years.

The owner of the dogs, Karen Szewc, says the dogs bark when they sense predators and are necessary to keep the livestock on her property protected.

The barking started in 2002, but the Kreins did not file the lawsuit against Szewc and her husband John Updegraff until 10 years later, according to a court summary of the case.

The Kreins made audio recordings to prove their case.

After a four-day trial in Jackson County Circuit Court in April 2015, a jury ruled that Szewc and Updegraff had to pay the Kreins $238,000.

At that time, the Kreins also argued that while the money compensated them for several years of disruption, it did not stop the problem.

Judge Timothy Gerking agreed and ordered that the dogs be debarked because Szewc and Updegraff had not stopped the barking by other means, including using shock collars or putting up a visual barrier between the dogs and the other property.

Debarking operations, also known as devocalization, are controversial. Six states have outlawed the procedure under certain circumstances, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

An online petition has been started and has since garnered over 19,800 signatures. A YouCaring page has also been created if you’d like to assist Karen and Jon with legal fees. Read the full story at OregonLive.com.