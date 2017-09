HOUSTON — Employees at a Houston bakery who found themselves trapped by rising waters decided to pass the time by baking bread for Harvey victims and volunteers.

The bakers stayed late at El Bolillo Bakery during the storm to make enough bread for all their customers.

For two days, they made a variety of Mexican breads, including their signature pan dulce sweet bread.

When the owner of the bakery was able to rescue his employees, he found the display cases he left empty filled back up.

El Bolillo has donated bread to several local organizations, including Gallery Furniture, a showroom that has since opened its doors to Harvey victims.

“Helping out a local hero with some pan dulce for the people staying at Gallery Furniture. What an amazing effort we’ve seen around Houston of people helping with what they have,” El Bolillo posted on Friday morning.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the bakers of El Bolillo. The owner posted photos of the employees on Facebook Saturday morning, saying the bakery is continuing to bake goods for victims and volunteers in Houston.

“Many employees here have lost almost everything and want to wholeheartedly thank those who have donated to the GoFundMe page. The bakers here would like to say that they hope their story inspires you to do good work in your community … it could be as simple a thing as making bread.”

So far, the GoFundMe for El Bolillo Bakery has raised over $13,000 in two days.