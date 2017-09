NOVI, Mich. — A school supply shopping trip turned into a frenzy when a woman pulled out a gun during a fight over the last notebook at a Michigan Walmart.

According to WJBK, it all started when two women, ages 32 and 46, shopping together got into an argument with a 20-year-old woman and her mother.

Both groups of women wanted to buy the last notebook on the shelf, and an argument broke out over who reached for the notebook first, according to witnesses.

Local police told WJBK that the 20-year-old woman’s mother then pulled out her gun and ordered the other two women to stop attacking her daughter. Video shows customers and employees running away from the area.

Officials say the woman with the gun is a valid CPL holder and the gun was loaded but no round was in the chamber.

There were no reported injuries.

Authorities are investigating if this is a case of self-defense and are trying to determine if anyone else will face charges.