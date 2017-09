Labor Day Lift Off: 9/2 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo by Cindy Kuhn Photo by Shaun Lawson Photo by Shaun Lawson Photo by Shaun Lawson Photo by Shaun Lawson Photo by Joseph Kois Photo by Victoria Wickman Photo by Shaun Lawson Photo by Shaun Lawson Photo by Shaun Lawson Photo by Erika Sklar Photo by Chris Watling Photo by Chris Watling Photo by Shaun Lawson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here are your photos of this year’s Labor Day Lift Off happening this weekend at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

The event kicked off Saturday morning with a hot air balloon mass ascension of over 70 balloons accompanied by breakfast and drinks from local vendors.

Activities continuing throughout the day include skydiving demonstrations, wakeboarding exhibitions, paddleboarding, live entertainment, chainsaw carving and donut eating competitions. The event wraps up with a hot air balloon glow at dusk.

Admission to the three-day event is free and continues through Labor Day.

Learn more about the Labor Day Lift Off and get a full schedule of events here.

