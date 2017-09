COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a federal credit union in Colorado Springs Saturday.

It happened just after 11 a.m. at the Security Service Federal Credit Union located at 5820 Barnes Road off Powers Boulevard near 7-Eleven.

Police say the suspect gave a note to a teller and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.