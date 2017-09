Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is willing to find other work if he doesn’t secure a desired contract following his current holdout.

Bell tweeted the video Thursday with the caption, “aye, I just gotta keep my options open.”

aye, I just gotta keep my options open https://t.co/I7n6BSlGvr — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) September 1, 2017

Bell has been reluctant to sign the Steelers’ deal because he feels he deserves a salary equal to the NFL’s elite wide receives like Antonio Brown, according to ESPN.

This comes a day after Bell released a freestyle rap referencing the Snapchat video where Brown and Bud Dupree mocked himfor not being at practice.

Bell appears to be asking for $17 million in his new deal.

No word yet on whether Bell landed an interview.