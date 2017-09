SALT LAKE CITY — A second Salt Lake City police officer is on paid administrative leave as authorities continue to investigate the use of force in a nurse’s arrest.

The July 26 incident was captured on police body camera footage and was released Thursday.

The video shows nurse Alex Wubbels, who works in the burn unit, explaining to Detective Jeff Payne that she could not take blood from a patient who had been injured in a deadly car accident, citing a recent change in law. A 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling said a blood sample cannot be taken without patient consent or a warrant. Payne is then shown dragging nurse Wubbels from the hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from the unconscious patient.

In response to the incident, the department says it updated its blood-draw policy last week to mirror what the hospital uses. Additionally, officers have received additional training.

Right now two officers are on paid administrative leave. The second officer has not been identified, but officials say they are reviewing the conduct of Payne’s boss, a lieutenant who reportedly called for Wubbels’ arrest if she kept interfering.

Since the video was released, both the Mayor and Salt Lake City Police Chief have issued apologies in response to the incident:

Statements from Mayor Jackie Biskupski and SLCPD Chief Brown https://t.co/NX0vntBtKk — Chief Mike Brown (@ChiefMikeBrown) September 1, 2017

Alex Wubbels, the nurse who was arrested by SLC Police, released this statement after presser held by Mayor & SLC Police Chief: pic.twitter.com/I70uj4Ak3Z — Carter Williams (@cwilliamsKSL) September 1, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.