PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo woman says she was trying to help three people in need when she unknowingly took in a man who was suspected of kidnapping as well as the woman and child he was accused of abducting.

It wasn’t until the next day Carole Archuleta of Pueblo learned the true identities of the three people she had fed and sheltered in her home.

“They said they got thrown out of their auntie’s home and they didn’t have anywhere to go,” Archuleta told KDVR. “We ended up taking them to the house, they took a shower, fed them, and they hung out for the night.”

The two victims were found safe in Denver on Friday, but Venzor-Gonzalez is still on the loose. Authorities say he could be anywhere, and that he has a criminal record in both Adams and Arapahoe Counties.

Venzor-Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both legs. Police said he has unrelated warrants for burglary and failure to appear.

If you see Venzor-Gonzalez, call 911 or 720-322-1313.

Read the full story at KDVR.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.