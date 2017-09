Related Coverage Musician of the Month: Blue Moll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Our September Musician of the Month is Whiskey Kate.

Whiskey Kate is an independent country and blues artist based right here in Colorado.

She returns to music after a year’s hiatus with her new album, “Out Of Ashes,” which is being released Saturday night.

For more information on shows, visit WhiskeyKate.com.

