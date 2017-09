MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A new temporary art space on a Manitou Springs sidewalk encourages the public to paint rocks and leave them there for others to find.

The City has partnered with 719 Rocks to establish the Manitou Rock Garden at the Canon Avenue parking lot as the area undergoes new changes.

The temporary art installation will grace the sidewalk until May 2018 when a public art installation will takes its place.

The group, 719 Rocks, encourages people to paint rocks and hide them in various locations for other people to find. Those who find the rocks are invited to share their stories and post a photo on the group’s Facebook page.