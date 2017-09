COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a fight involving around 40 people sent three to the hospital Friday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Meadow Park View, off S. Academy Boulevard and Highway 115.

Police say around 40 people were reportedly involved in the fight. Most of those involved fled the area before officers arrived on scene.

According to authorities, several people were injured during the fight. Three people were sent to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police say they expect to make at least one arrest at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.