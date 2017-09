COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after one person was shot during an argument at a house party in Colorado Springs early Friday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in 2300 block of Willow Tree Grove, near Printers Parkway and Airport Road.

Police responded to the area after reports of shots fired. At the scene, officers found one person with a gunshot wound. Several witnesses told police a fight broke out at the party and the victim was shot by an unknown suspect as he was trying to leave.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.