COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than a dozen self-storage units were damaged in a fire at a northern Colorado Springs facility Thursday night.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. at American Storage on Vincent Drive, which is near the Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road interchange. Heavy black smoke from the fire could be seen from the interstate.

It took more than 30 firefighters less than an hour to knock down the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.