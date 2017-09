PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A Pueblo County man is facing attempted murder charges after he shot at his wife as she arrived home Thursday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said it happened around 5 p.m. at a home on Newton Road in the Red Creek Ranch area of western Pueblo County. The victim told deputies she had just arrived home and went to talk with her husband, 69-year-old Jeffrey Mass, who was sitting in his parked truck near a barn on their property. As she approached, Mass pointed a gun out the window and fired a shot toward her, according to deputies. He then told her that if she walked any closer to him, he was going to shoot her in the head.

The victim, who was not injured, ran into the barn. When she heard the truck drive away, she ran into the house, locked the doors, and called the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they found Mass driving an SUV on the property. Deputies eventually got him out of the SUV and into custody.

Deputies said they found a loaded handgun and a loaded semi-automatic rifle in the truck.

Mass was jailed on charges of attempted second-degree murder, menacing, and domestic violence.