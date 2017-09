PUEBLO, Colo. — If you and your family are looking to add some furry friends to your home, this weekend is a great time to adopt. Pueblo Animal Services is celebrating its 15th anniversary with $15 pet adoptions.

The three-day celebration started Friday and runs through Sunday. It’s just $15 to adopt any dog or cat that’s four months or older.

Pueblo Animal Services started in 2002, when the city first asked them to house abandoned and abused pets. They’ve been in their current building since 2007, and even won Colorado Animal Control Agency of the Year in 2008.

The shelter is open for adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tap here for more information.