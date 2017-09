COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is wanted in connection with a 2010 homicide in Colorado Springs.

Police said Leonel Hernandez, pictured above, was identified as a suspect shortly after the shooting. An arrest warrant was issued, but Hernandez still has not been located.

Isaiah Goss was killed in the shooting, which happened during a large fight at the Camelot Apartments on South Murray Boulevard early in the morning of June 20, 2010.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).