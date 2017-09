COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Join FOX21 at Bear Creek Regional Park September 16 for Pawtoberfest, a dog-friendly festival to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

The annual festival features a craft beer and spirits tasting, a two-mile dog walk, more than 75 sponsors and vendors, music, agility demonstrations, pet contests, and food from local food trucks. The goal is to bring animal lovers together to help HSPPR care for lost, abandoned, abused, and unwanted pets, giving them a second chance at happiness.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 16.

>> Tap here for more information and to register.