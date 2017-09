COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was shot while leaving a party in central Colorado Springs early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Willows at Printers Park apartments off Printers Parkway. Witnesses told police the victim had been at a party when a fight broke out. As the victim was trying to leave, someone began to shoot at him, according to police.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been arrested.