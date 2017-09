PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was arrested after he rammed a Pueblo police car while leading officers on a chase Friday morning, according to police.

Police said around 6:50 a.m., they got a call about a man in a Jeep Cherokee menacing people in the area of 13th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. The caller followed the Jeep to the west side, where officers were able to catch up with it.

When officers arrived, the Jeep sped away, crashing into a truck on West 17th Street. The driver then put the Jeep in reverse and rammed an officer’s car before speeding off. Officers followed the Jeep to East 14th Street, where they used a PIT maneuver to stop the chase.

The driver, 35-year-old Marty Vigil, was jailed on charges of menacing, vehicular eluding, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and reckless endangerment. Police said he is also charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender and theft, because officers recovered a stolen gun in the arrest. Vigil also had two outstanding warrants for failure to comply, according to police.